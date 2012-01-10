"The Global Military Aircraft Market 2011-2021" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2012 -- This report offers detailed analysis of the military aircraft market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the military aircraft market. It further lays out an analysis of the factors influencing the demand for military aircraft, and the challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- Military aircraft systems market size and drivers: comprehensive analysis of the military aircraft market through 2011-2021, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for military aircraft. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
- Recent development and industry challenges: insights into technological developments in the military aircraft market, and an extensive analysis of the changing preferences of armed forces around the world. It also provides the current consolidation trends in the industry and the challenges faced by industry participants.
- SWOT analysis of the military aircraft market: exhaustive analysis of industry characteristics, determining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats faced by the military aircraft market.
- Global military aircraft market-country analysis: analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the top segments of military aircraft expected to be in demand.
- Major programs: details of the major programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: detailed analysis of competitive landscape of the military aircraft industry. It provides an overview of key military aircraft manufacturers catering to the military aircraft sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
Key Highlights
The global military aircraft market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 6.58% during the forecast period.
