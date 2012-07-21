"The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2012-2022" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD Research / Strategic Defence Intelligence's extensive market and company research covering the global military aviation MRO industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2012-2022" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military aviation MRO market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The global economic slowdown has reduced the defense budgets of most leading spenders in the world, including the US, France, Germany, and the UK. These countries have cut back their spending on various defense sectors such as space, aircraft, and military vehicles. However, these budget cuts have propelled the military aviation MRO industry as countries now prefer to maintain, repair and upgrade their existing fleet instead of buying new equipment. High growth markets such as India and China have been formulating continuous programs to enhance their military aviation MRO sector, with the US too focusing on maintaining their existing fleet. This trend is also evident from the fact that even a small market like Africa is expected to show positive growth during the forecast period.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The last decade has witnessed wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Serbia and Libya which were primarily carried out by aerial attacks. Countries have been relying primarily on air power because it enables them to respond quickly to distant threats while putting relatively few lives at risk. However, this constant use has resulted in rapid aging and wearing out of the military aircraft fleet of the US and coalition allies, who are now spending considerably on their maintenance, repair and upgrading. The US, which is the highest spender on military MRO globally, is currently facing a combined problem of the rising age of many of its combat aircraft and delays to the F-35A fighter aircraft fleet. In spite of budget cuts and with a view of mitigating these problems, the government has decided to increase its spending on military aircraft MRO. Moreover, global spending is also expected to increase as the worldwide military fleet will only get older and the cost of replacing them is far greater than the cost of their MRO.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, DynCorp International, Pratt and Whitney, Honeywell International, EADS, SAAB, Thales, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics, Raytheon, Elbit Systems, Rolls Royce, Embraer SA
