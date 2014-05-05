Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) Market 2014-2024 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary

Technological Developments in the global Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) include:



New technologies to boost development in night vision goggles

Hyper spectral sensor payloads to provide enhanced monitoring and detection capabilities

Strained-Layer-Superlattice Infrared Camera for UAV Payloads

New precision targeting system to increase accuracy of threat detection and response capabilities



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) Market 2014-2024 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:



Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) sector.

Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) market including technological trends and key challenges.



Companies Mentioned



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