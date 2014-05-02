Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) Market 2014-2024 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR). It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.



Summary

The global military EO/IR Systems market is estimated to value US$7.3 billion in 2014, and increase at a CAGR of 3.22% during the forecast period, to reach its peak of US$10 billion by 2024. The market consists of three categories: airborne, naval and ground based EO/IR Systems.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) Market 2014-2024 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:



Gain insight into the Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) market with current and forecast market values.

Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) market.

Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Military Electro Optical Infrared (EO/IR) market.



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