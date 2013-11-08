Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report shows the leading Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.



Summary

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market. It provides an overview of key Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft companies catering to the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



The global military aircraft market is highly competitive, with large numbers of suppliers around the globe. Within the global military aircraft market, the US is the leading defense spender and has well-developed domestic aircraft industry, which allow them to be self-reliant. The economic crisis resulted in defense budget cuts, mainly in European and North American countries, and has resulted in the cancellation of some military aircraft programs such as F-22 Raptor.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market.

- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.

- Analyse the activity of key Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned



Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Cassidian, Saab, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Embraer, Dassault Aviation, Russian Aircraft Corporation "MiG", Sagem, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Alenia Aermachhi, Eurofighter, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited, Sukhoi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Cobham, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/145568/the-global-military-fixed-wing-aircraft-market-2013-2023-competitive-landscape-and-strategic-insights-market-profile.html

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