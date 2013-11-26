New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft include:
The Adaptive Versatile Engine Technology (ADVENT) program to improve fuel efficiency
Rapid development in stealth aircraft coating technology
Aircraft fire quenching technology
Ground breaking radar systems and sensors are the key to modern day air superiority
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft sector.
- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft market including technological trends and key challenges.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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