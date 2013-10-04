The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "The Global Military Fixed-Wing Aircraft Market 2013-2023" from Strategic Defence Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Product Synopsis
This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global military aircraft industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Military Aircraft Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military aircraft market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Many countries are expected to replace their ageing military aircraft fleet during the forecast period. The wars in Afghanistan and Iraq have meant that the US, which is the biggest market for military aircraft and other allied countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, need to replace their aircraft which have been in continuous use over the last decade. Moreover, the global threat posed by countries such as Iran, North Korea and recently Syria means that nations have to be adequately prepared militarily in the event of a hostile attack. The US military has undertaken a significant investment plan to phase out its old fleet of military aircraft and replace them with more technologically advanced planes. Examples of US modernization initiatives include the Joint Strike Fighter program which involves the production of over 2400 F-35 aircraft at a cost of over US$392 billion, the production of 79 C-130J transport aircraft to replace its C-130E and C-130H models and 33 EA-18G Growler multi-role aircraft to replace the older Navy and Marine Corps equipment. Moreover, France is also procuring 50 A-400M transport aircraft to replace its fleet of Hercules and Transall military transporters as well as A330 multi-role tankers to replace KC-135 tankers, A340 and A310 transports.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Military Aircraft Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for military aircraft during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting expenditure on military aircraft. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Cassidian, Saab, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, Airbus, Embraer, Dassault Aviation, Russian Aircraft Corporation "MiG", Sagem, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, Alenia Aermachhi, Eurofighter, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Limited, Sukhoi, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Cobham, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
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