The Global Military GPS/GNSS Market 2013-2023 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Global Military GPS/GNSS Market 2013-2023", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global military GPS/GNSS industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Military GPS/GNSS Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military GPS/GNSS market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
A satellite navigation system provides GPS positioning from a global perspective, and is therefore of utmost importance for modern day military operations which rely on accurate real time data on hostile forces in order to carry out precision attacks. It is here that GPS/GNSS devices assume an important role, as they are imperative to transfer signals from these satellites back to earth. Several major defense spenders across the world have now launched, or initiated the development of indigenous satellite navigation systems. In July 2013, India launched the IRNSS-1A, the first of seven satellite constellation to be deployed under the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) program to be completed between 2015-2016. China is also developing its indigenous BeiDou satellite navigation system, which is scheduled to be operational by 2020. Another factor driving the market is the integration of satellite navigation technology with other navigation systems, such as the Inertial Navigation System (INS) and Gyro, as GPS devices are to be used in order to decipher data correctly. The US is the highest spender on military GPS/GNSS navigation, and is responsible for 42.9% of the global military GNSS devices market. Others major spenders in this sector include Russia, the UK, China and India. The increasing demand for satellite navigation and communications is driven primarily by the desire of militaries to monitor more areas and derive accurate information by a range of GNSS receivers/sensors in the shortest time possible. Major military aircraft and helicopters are dependent on GPS embedded INS systems for effective navigation. Similarly, naval vessels and guided munitions are increasingly relying on the collaboration of Laser, Gyro, INS and satellite navigation technologies to derive accurate real time data. Furthermore, it has been observed that the usage of Standard Positioning Services/Open Service receivers which use unencrypted signal for non-combat purposes has increased, and is expected to drive demand and encourage expenditure.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, ITT Exelis, Thales, BAE Systems
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