Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- This report shows the leading Military Infrastructure and Logistics market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Military Infrastructure and Logistics market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2011-2021 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Military Infrastructure and Logistics industry. It provides an overview of key Military Infrastructure and Logistics companies catering to the Military Infrastructure and Logistics sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The global military infrastructure and logistics market is highly competitive, with a large number of global suppliers competing. American and European countries are among the leading defense spenders, and have well-developed domestic military infrastructure and logistics industries, making these territories self-reliant.
"The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Military Infrastructure and Logistics market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of 20 leading Military Infrastructure and Logistics companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyse the activity of key Military Infrastructure and Logistics companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lockheed Martin, Genco ATC, AECOM, ANHAM, DynCorp International, Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, Honeywell International, Minrav Holdings, Grontmij, Reeves Construction Company, KBR, URS, American International Contractors, Klinge Corporation, Fluor Corporation
