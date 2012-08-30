New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Military Infrastructure and Logistics market through 2011-2021, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Military Infrastructure and Logistics. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
Summary
The global Military Infrastructure and Logistics market is estimated to value US$28.6 billion in 2012 and increase at a CAGR of 5.69% during the forecast period to reach its peak of US$49.7 billion by 2022.
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers" allows you to:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Gain insight into the Military Infrastructure and Logistics market with current and forecast market values.
- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Military Infrastructure and Logistics market.
- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Military Infrastructure and Logistics market.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Country Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Rotorcrafts Market 2011-2021 - Global Military Rotorcraft Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Military Aircraft Market 2011-2021 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training Market 2011-2021 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Military Radar Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - SWOT Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2012-2022
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile