New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- This report shows the leading Military IT, Data and Computing market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Military IT, Data and Computing market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2012-2022 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Military IT, Data and Computing market. It provides an overview of key Military IT, Data and Computing companies catering to the Military IT, Data and Computing sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The global military IT, data and computing industry is highly competitive. The US and various European countries are among the leading spenders and have well-developed IT related industries, making these territories self-reliant. A need to transform the existing military into a fully network-centric force, digitalization of armed force and rapid pace of software obsolescence has driven the demand for military IT, data. and computing systems.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
NA
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Military IT, Data and Computing market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Military IT, Data and Computing companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyse the activity of key Military IT, Data and Computing companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ITT Exelis, Raytheon, Booz Allen Hamilton, Presagis, Elbit Systems, Thales, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, DRS Tactical Systems, SAIC, Microsoft, General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022 - Country Analysis: Market Profile
- The Global Military Aircraft Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Rotorcrafts Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Radar Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Infrastructure and Logistics Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile