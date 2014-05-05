Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2014-2024 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering
Synopsis
This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Military IT, Data and Computing market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global Military IT, Data and Computing include:
Machine Learning technology to be the new platform for future cyber security measures
Scientists from the University of Aberdeen developing software to enable humans to reason with computers
Raytheon developing unmanned aircraft software
US Navy develops technology to predict pirate attacks
US Army developing foundational software for a common operating environment (COE)
ReasonsToBuy
"The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2014-2024 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:
Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Military IT, Data and Computing sector.
Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Military IT, Data and Computing market including technological trends and key challenges.
Companies Mentioned
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