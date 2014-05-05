Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2014-2024 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Military IT, Data and Computing market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary

Technological Developments in the global Military IT, Data and Computing include:



Machine Learning technology to be the new platform for future cyber security measures

Scientists from the University of Aberdeen developing software to enable humans to reason with computers

Raytheon developing unmanned aircraft software

US Navy develops technology to predict pirate attacks

US Army developing foundational software for a common operating environment (COE)



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2014-2024 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:



Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Military IT, Data and Computing sector.

Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Military IT, Data and Computing market including technological trends and key challenges.



Companies Mentioned



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