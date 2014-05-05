Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2014-2024 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Military IT, Data and Computing market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Military IT, Data and Computing. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.



Summary

The global military IT, data, and computing market is estimated to value US$54.2 billion in 2014 and increase at a CAGR of 2.94% during the forecast period, to reach its peak of US$72.4 billion by 2024. The market consists of four categories: networking, software, cyber security, and hardware.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2014-2024 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:



Gain insight into the Military IT, Data and Computing market with current and forecast market values.

Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Military IT, Data and Computing market.

Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Military IT, Data and Computing market.



Companies Mentioned



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