Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Military Radar market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary



The AESA radar system, developed by Northrop Grumman, is quickly gaining popularity for the next generation defense platforms. Most of the weight and space requirement for military radars comes from its need for power and cooling. Power storage, power conversion, and cooling require weight and space, all of which are usually in short supply on a warship.



Reasons To Buy



The Global Military Radar Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile allows you to:



- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Military Radar sector.

- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Military Radar market including technological trends and key challenges.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/83977/the-global-military-radar-market-2012-2022-industry-trends-recent-developments-and-challenges-market-profile.html