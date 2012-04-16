"The Global Military Radar Market 2012-2022" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2012 -- "The Global Military Radar Market 2012-2022" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global radar systems market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Current developments are oriented towards incorporating more powerful radars in air and missile defense systems and airborne surveillance systems. Space based radars are witnessing major technological advancements as defense forces around the world realise the potential of satellite based monitoring capacities. Technological developments such the Active Electronically Scanned Array and Phased Array systems are driving demand for radars as countries undertake upgrade and refurbishment programmes along with fresh procurement schedules.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The global defense industry is investing significantly in the development of technologies to enhance the accuracy and resolution of radars. The demand for light weight and space saving radars is increasing sharply as more and more aircraft are being equipped with the latest in radar technology. This is the most significant factor which is currently driving research and development in thje radar systems domain.
"The Global Military Radar 2012-2022" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Despite budget cuts, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the total global expenditure on military radar systems with a 43% share in the forecast period. High demand in the region is primarily driven by the country's major missile defense programs, upgrade of aircraft technologies and fresh investment in space based radar technology
A number of countries worldwide are investing heavily on UAVs in order to procure more and more situational awareness information. These UAVs are primarily dependent upon their radars for navigation as well for colecting ground information. Also, countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Chile are establishing wide area radar networks in order to monitor their borders and forrested areas
Foreign OEMs seeking to enter a specific radar market often enter into marketing agreements with domestic companies to gain an opportunity to market their products in a specific region. For example, in 2011, Lockheed Martin of the US and Brazil's Atmos Sistems teamed up to accomplish the Brazilian Air Force's Three-Dimensional Long-Range Radar procurement project.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Raytheon, Lockheed, Martin Corporation, Boeing, Saab Sensis, BAE Systems, Northrop, Grumman, Rheinmetall Defense, ThalesRaytheon Systems, Harris Corporation, Accipiter Radar Technologies, Esterline Technologies, Almaz- Antei, Honeywell International, ASELSAN
