Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global military radar industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Summary

Why was the report written?

The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military radar market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The global defense industry is investing significantly in research and development (RandD) to increase the capabilities of modern military aircraft, naval vessels and missile defense systems which has led to the development of new and ground-breaking radar system technologies, which can enhance the detection capabilities, surveillance duration and resolution, incoming projectile defense capabilities, base and area protection capabilities and early warning system capabilities of the various types of military aircraft, naval vessels and ground-based forward forces. Current innovations are oriented towards integrating various band capabilities of different radars into a single module and developing multi-platform radars, based on modularity, without compromising on advanced technological features. The US is developing dual band radar that merges the X band SPY-3 radar with the S band volume search radar (VSR) system, and has also completed work on the new LONGBOW Block III Fire Control Radar incorporating improvements such as reduced size, weight, and maintenance and power requirements.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Scope

The report provides detailed analysis of the market for military radar during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting expenditure on military radars. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



A significant number of countries are investing in the development of their domestic military radar producing capabilities by establishing strategic alliances and technology transfer agreements with established global manufacturers. In addition to improving the indigenous capabilities of a domestic firm, this provides the foreign company with an opportunity to cater to a new market. Partnerships between countries that possess an advance defense industrial base, such as Canada and India, aid the mutual sharing of advanced technology. The military electronics sector is currently witnessing a phase of consolidation. This is reminiscent of the post-cold war era when companies such as BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon rose to dominance through mergers and acquisitions. As defense spending has leveled off in recent years, companies operating in all areas of defense are looking to diversify their offerings in order to compete for the various contracts on offer and add more revenue streams to their existing lines of business. Also, heads of the major companies also feel that the military radars sector currently has too many companies operating during a period of declining demand, and consolidation may be the only way to preserve their skills and facilities.



Reasons To Buy

Most of the weight and space requirement for military radars comes from its need for power and cooling. Power storage, power conversion, and cooling require weight and space, all of which are usually in short supply on a warship. Powerful and technologically advanced radars need more power to drive them and will not be suitable for the older ships with 7.5 MW capacities, such as DDG-51 Flight I/II/IIAs. In the case of aircraft retrofits, performance and accuracy of radar systems must be improved within existing system design limits. Even if ample space exists, the additional equipment and antennas must be installed to avoid undue effects on the ship's balance and center of gravity, and its sea keeping abilities. Managing and reducing size, weight, and power (SWaP) in military radars is essential for improving operational efficiency, as controlling these factors increases the mission life of the radar systems and reduces the total cost of system ownership. However, accomplishing these tasks is a challenge for the military radar industry given the varying set of constraints presented by every individual platform. System upgrades are also driving added functionality and increased performance, placing additional attention on SWaP. As a consequence, enabling radars with smaller footprints, lighter weight, and smaller batteries is a key challenge for the military radar industry.



Wind turbines, whose spinning blades are about the same size as a passenger jet wing, can disrupt radar systems and one of the problems with wind farms is the effect of their turbine blades on air traffic control and defense radars. Wind turbine blades have extremely large radar signatures, especially when grouped in a farm. Wind turbines, with tip speeds of 6-7 times the wind speed, can create clutter interference and possibly significant Doppler interference with the very sensitive radars. Aircraft targets can be temporarily lost, failed to be located, shadowed by the radar signature of the turbine farm, or misidentified, and the wind turbines may also lead to false detection of aircraft.



Key Highlights

The AESA radar system, developed by Northrop Grumman, is quickly gaining popularity for the next generation defense platforms. Continued evolution of this technology on next generation fast jet platforms, retrofitting of these capabilities on existing fast jet platforms and the extension of AESA capabilities on to land, naval and other airborne platforms is a recent market trend in the military radar market and offers significant gains in reliability. By focusing power in specific directions, the pilot can gain a better detection range, enabling first shoot/first kill by missiles fired in Beyond Visual Range (BVR) mode. The longer standoff range also allows more time for persistent target observation, information sharing, tactical analysis and commander assessment before making critical decisions. Therefore, AESA radars can sustain certain degree of failure without grounding the aircraft or disabling the entire radar system.



The development of anti-stealth technology and weapons systems has become an important and urgent task. To counter aerial stealth proliferation, countries are expected to concentrate on development of passive radars, which can detect, track, and target piloted and unpiloted stealth systems and provide cuing for anti-air weapons by integrating a system of netted receivers. Additionally, a passive radar system detects targets continuously, often multiple times per second and emits no radio energy so can be well disguised in both urban and rural landscapes. It cannot be detected when in operation, since it has no active transmitter as an element of the system. Passive radar can detect targets over a wide area, whose radius is often measured in hundreds, or thousands, of kilometers and is relatively inexpensive as it requires only a receiver, an accurate time source and adequate signal processing capability. The only set back in the development of sophisticated passive radar systems is having enough computational power to be able to process very large volumes of data.



Companies Mentioned



Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, Raytheon, Saab Sensis Corporation, Accipiter Radar Technologies, Northrop Grumman Corporation, BAE Systems, Harris Corporation, ThalesRaytheonSystems, Rheinmetall Defence, Esterline Technologies Corporation, Almaz-Antei, Honeywell International, ASELSAN



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