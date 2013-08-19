Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global rotorcraft industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 offers the reader detailed analysis of the global military rotorcraft market over the next 10 years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Low intensity conflicts and operations other than war have increased significantly, driving the demand for military helicopters. In both land and maritime environments, fast moving unconventional and irregular enemy forces pose intelligence problems. Helicopters are well suited for this role with accurate intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities. In addition, demand for helicopters able to rapidly reconfigure other roles such as medical evacuation and other humanitarian relief efforts is expected to increase over the forecast period.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits

The report provides detailed analysis of the market for military rotorcraft during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence the reasons countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



Many of the military helicopters are obsolete or reaching the end of their operational life, due to which, despite budget cuts, the global military rotorcraft market is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Russia, the US, Canada, France, Germany, France, China, and India are seeking to replace existing military rotorcraft with modern helicopters. In addition to modernizing existing fleets, countries are continuing to focus on acquiring new multi-role helicopters.



Key Market Issues

Military helicopter manufacturers are understandably anxious, primarily due to the expected US$700 billion defense budget cuts between 2012 and 2023. Even though helicopters are expected to be the one of the least affected segments, the market sentiments are cautious with regards to future expenditure. Traditionally, North America and Europe accounted for 80% of global defense expenditure. However, the global economic downturn, US economic crisis, and European debt crisis are expected to negatively impact defense expenditure over the forecast period.



Owing to limited budgets, many countries worldwide are looking to replace their helicopter fleet with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The reasons for this are that UAVs are cheaper, do not require support, and their pilots can fly from the safety of a control room. Owing to dangerous operations in Afghanistan and Iraq which have resulted in a low tolerance for casualties by the public, UAVs are considered to be ideal to prevent unnecessary loss of life.



Key Highlights

At the cyber-security world summit held in 2010, security experts raised credible issues such as crashing power grids, stalled air control towers, hospital infrastructure being rendered useless, and national defenses being susceptible to outside attacks. New technologies such as cloud computing, social networking, and the proliferation of mobile devices have also resulted in an increase of cyber attacks. The governments of the UK, the US, France, Belgium, Germany, and India have stated that their systems and networks were infiltrated by criminal networks. Such incidents are expected to augment a sustainable demand for cyber security over the forecast period.



Several developing countries around the world have also embarked on ambitious acquisition programs for military helicopters while others are developing their own domestic manufacturing capabilities. Bell helicopter, which has the largest market share in terms of military helicopter sales, recently stated that India was its fastest-growing market globally with a growth rate of 17% compared to less than 5% for Europe and the US.



Companies Mentioned



Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc, Eurocopter SAS, MIL Moscow Helicopter Plant, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), NH Industries (NHI), Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co, AgustaWestland, Boeing, Sikorsky Aircraft, Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Sagem, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rolls-Royce, Helibras



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139754/the-global-military-rotorcraft-market-2013-2023.html

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