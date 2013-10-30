New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- This report shows the leading Military Rotorcraft market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Military Rotorcraft market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Military Rotorcraft market. It provides an overview of key Military Rotorcraft companies catering to the Military Rotorcraft sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The global rotorcraft industry is highly concentrated with the majority of the market captured by six companies including Russian Helicopters, Bell helicopters, Sikorsky, Eurocopter, Boeing, and AgustaWestland. These companies operate globally through established subsidiaries in major countries.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Military Rotorcraft market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of leading Military Rotorcraft companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyse the activity of key Military Rotorcraft companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bell Helicopter Textron, Inc, Eurocopter SAS, MIL Moscow Helicopter Plant, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), NH Industries (NHI), Changhe Aircraft Industries Group Co, AgustaWestland, Boeing, Sikorsky Aircraft, Russian Helicopters, MD Helicopters, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Enstrom Helicopter Corporation, Sagem, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rolls-Royce, Helibras
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