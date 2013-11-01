New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Military Rotorcraft market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Military Rotorcraft. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.
Summary
The global military rotorcraft market is estimated to value US$25.2 billion in 2013. The market consists of six categories: attack helicopters, maritime helicopters, multi-mission helicopters, training helicopters, transport helicopters, and reconnaissance helicopters. The market is expected to decrease over the forecast period, as most procurements are due to complete by 2020, to value US$24.9 billion by 2023.
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Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the Military Rotorcraft market with current and forecast market values.
- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Military Rotorcraft market.
- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Military Rotorcraft market.
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