The Global Military Satellites Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Military Satellites Market through 2012-2022, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Military Satellites Market. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.



Summary

The global military satellite market valued US$11.8 billion in 2012, and will increase at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, to reach US$17.3 billion by 2022. The market consists of three categories: communications, ISR and navigation. The communications segment is expected to account for 52.8% of the global military satellite market, followed by the ISR segment with a share of 28.4%, and navigation with the remaining 18.8%.



Reasons To Buy

The Global Military Satellites Market 2012-2022 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile allows you to:



- Gain insight into the Military Satellites Market with current and forecast market values.

- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Military Satellites Market .

- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Military Satellites Market .



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/100432/the-global-military-satellites-market-2012-2022-market-size-and-drivers-market-profile.html