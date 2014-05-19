Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- This report offers detailed analysis of the global Military Simulation and Virtual Training market over the next ten years, and provides extensive market size forecasts by country and sub sector. It covers the key technological and market trends in the Military Simulation and Virtual Training market.



Summary



The Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2014-2024 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" provides details of the key markets in each region, offering an analysis of the top segments of Military Simulation and Virtual Training, expected to be in demand. It also investigates the top three expected Military Simulation and Virtual Training programs, in terms of demand in the key markets in each region.



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ReasonsToBuy



The Global Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market 2014-2024 - Country Analysis: Market Profile" allows you to:



Have access to a detailed analysis of defense spending patterns including forecasts of Military Simulation and Virtual Training spending till 2024 by region.

Gain insight into various defense modernization initiatives around the world.

Obtain detailed information on leading Military Simulation and Virtual Training programs of major defense spenders across the world.



Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence



2 Country Analysis - Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market

2.1 United States Market Size and Forecast 2014-2024

2.1.1 Flight simulators expected to be the largest spend category in the US

2.1.2 Combat simulators expected to constitute the second-largest market share in the US

2.1.3 Demand for Maritime simulators expected to increase at a CAGR of 1.33% over the forecast period

2.2 Indian Market Size and Forecast 2014-2024

2.2.1 Flight simulators to account for the largest segment of expenditure

2.2.2 Market for combat simulators to grow at a CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period

2.2.3 Maritime simulators to account for the third largest share of Indian simulation market expenditure

2.3 Chinese Market Size and Forecast 2014-2024

2.3.1 Flight simulators market in China to account for the highest segment of expenditure

2.3.2 Chinese expenditure on combat simulators expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% over the forecast period



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Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 About SDI

3.3 Disclaimer



Table 1: Leading Military Simulation and Virtual Training Markets and Top Three Segments

Table 2: US Military Simulation Market Overview

Table 3: Indian Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Overview

Table 4: Chinese Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Overview

Table 5: Australian Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Overview



Figure 1: Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market in the US (US$ Billion), 2014-2024

Figure 2: Military Simulation and Virtual Training Market Split By Category in the US (%), 2014-2024

Figure 3: Flight Simulators Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2014-2024

Figure 4: Combat Simulators Market Size in the US (US$ Billion), 2014-2024

Figure 5: Maritime Simulators Market Size in the US (US$ Million), 2014-2024



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