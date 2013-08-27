Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering
Synopsis
This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems include:
Kinetic kill technology enabling the building of improved missile defense systems
Electromagnetic railgun (EMRG) technology, a next generation propulsion technology for naval surface fire support
Smokeless missiles to prevent target back to firer
Anti-aircraft-carrier missile capable of being launched from mobile launch platforms
Increasing missile development capabilities among the developing economies
Joint research and development programs expected to increase during the forecast period
Reasons To Buy
"The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems sector.
- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems market including technological trends and key challenges.
Companies Mentioned
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