Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary

Technological Developments in the global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems include:



Kinetic kill technology enabling the building of improved missile defense systems

Electromagnetic railgun (EMRG) technology, a next generation propulsion technology for naval surface fire support

Smokeless missiles to prevent target back to firer

Anti-aircraft-carrier missile capable of being launched from mobile launch platforms

Increasing missile development capabilities among the developing economies

Joint research and development programs expected to increase during the forecast period



Reasons To Buy

"The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Missiles and Missile Defense Systems sector.

- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems market including technological trends and key challenges.



Companies Mentioned



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