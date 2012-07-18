New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants. The categories discussed are: Destroyers, Corvette, Frigates, Cruisers, Amphibious Ships and Aircraft Carriers. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Main Naval Vessel Programs" allows you to:
- Quickly enhance your understanding of the market.
- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Country Analysis - Naval vessels and Surface Combatants: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - SWOT Analysis of the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2011-2021
- The Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market in Saudi Arabia - 2011-2021: Market Review
- The Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market in the UK - 2011-2021: Market Review
- The Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market in Canada - 2011-2021: Market Review