"The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023" Published

New Defense research report from Strategic Defence Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
"The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023" offers the reader detailed analysis of the global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The global naval vessels and surface combatants market is estimated to value US$28.9 billion in 2013, and will increase at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$29.3 billion by 2023. The market is primarily driven by the need to replace the existing aging fleet in North America and Europe, the aggressive modernization strategies adopted by developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil drive the market in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The global market is expected to achieve a cumulative value of US$300.7 billion during the forecast period, and the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023" provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides detailed analysis of the market for Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence the reasons that countries are investing in or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.
Kockums, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, Huntington Ingalls Industries, FincantieriBAE Systems, Hyundai Heavy Industries, PO Sevmash, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems , Thales,Lockheed Martin, ASC Pty Ltd., Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS), Abu Dhabi Ship building, DCNS, Navantia, General Dynamics, Austal, Rolls-Royce Plc., and Mazagon Docks
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kockums, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, Huntington Ingalls Industries', Finactieri, BAE Systems, Hyundai Heavy Industries, PO Sevmash, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems, Thales, Lockheed Martin, ASC Pty Ltd., Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS), Abu Dhabi Ship building, DCNS, Navantia, General Dynamics, Austal, Rolls-Royce Plc., Mazagon Docks
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