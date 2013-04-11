The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market Share,Size,Analysis and Forecast 2013-2023 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023 offers the reader detailed analysis of the global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The global naval vessels and surface combatants market is estimated to value US$28.9 billion in 2013, and will increase at a CAGR of 0.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$29.3 billion by 2023. The market is primarily driven by the need to replace the existing aging fleet in North America and Europe, the aggressive modernization strategies adopted by developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil drive the market in Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The global market is expected to achieve a cumulative value of US$300.7 billion during the forecast period, and the Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Key Features and Benefits



- The report provides detailed analysis of the market for Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence the reasons that countries are investing in or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.

- Kockums, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, Huntington Ingalls Industries, FincantieriBAE Systems, Hyundai Heavy Industries, PO Sevmash, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems , Thales,Lockheed Martin, ASC Pty Ltd., Damen Schelde Naval Shipbuilding (DSNS), Abu Dhabi Ship building, DCNS, Navantia, General Dynamics, Austal, Rolls-Royce Plc., and Mazagon Docks

- An increase in coalition missions, such as international peacekeeping missions, offshore operations, and disaster relief operations, have created a need for interoperable weapon systems that adhere to the standards set by NATO and other organizations. An increase in out-of-area operations has also created a need for participating nations to acquire interoperability with key coalition partners. At the same time, Foreign shipbuilding companies looking for export opportunities are establishing local subsidiaries to enable them to cater to local markets, offering opportunities to domestically established companies. Repair and maintenance contracts can also be undertaken by these companies, increasing business volumes.



Key Market Issues



- North America and Europe account for around 80% of global defense spending; however, the global economic downturn and European debt crisis have negatively impacted defense spending, and allocation for naval surface combatants is expected to decline during the forecast period. For example, the US, the world's largest defense spender, announced defense budget cuts of US$178 billion during 2011-2015; the UK government also announced defense budget cuts, and reduced its number of frigates by four and decided to decommission its aircraft carrier, HMS Ark Royal, earlier than previously planned.

- The spending capability of governments around the globe has been affected by the economic slowdown, which is forcing governments to look for alternative ways to equip their armed forces. Defense ministries are spending on modernizing and extending the working lives of existing naval fleets rather than buying new equipment; these mid-life upgrade programs enable governments with constrained financial resources to postpone expenditure on new systems until economic growth is restored and fiscal debt is under control. These upgrade and mid-life extension programs have led to the dampening of demand for new naval surface combatants.

- Demand to integrate weapon systems to enable navy fleets to perform multi-role operations will result in cost overruns. Additionally, an increase in the cost of weapon systems and other parts due to program delays will also increase overall program costs. Negotiations regarding costs between a country planning an equipment program and the program's main contractor typically take several years to finalize, during which time the costs of the various weapon systems and other parts to be installed will also rise, leading to further cost overruns.



Key Highlights



- North America accounts for the highest expenditure in the global naval vessels and surface combatants market; most of this expenditure can be attributed to the US, with Canada accounting for a small share. A major portion of the expenditure is expected to be towards the country's plan to commission additional USS Arleigh Burke, DDG-51- Flight IIA class destroyers until 2016, and to procure upgraded DDG-51 Flight III destroyers beyond 2016. In addition, it is also expected that the US DoD will invest a substantial amount to replace its aging aircraft carriers and amphibious ships; moreover, with an increased focus on the decentralization of naval attacks, the US Navy has increased its focus on small patrol vessels and corvettes with modular designs for multiple purposes.

- Maritime transport accounts for 90% of global trade, as a result of which, countries across the world are compelled to secure their sea lanes. Potential adversaries such as hostile nations, pirates, drug smugglers, and terrorist organizations use the sea to move personnel and weapons, and countries are investing in naval vessels in order to prevent adversaries from controlling sea lanes and also to participate in peacekeeping operations.

- A significant increase in the number of submarines during the forecast period, especially in the Asia Pacific region, is likely to result in an increase in vulnerability to submarine attack for various countries worldwide. As a result, various countries are looking to acquire vessels such as stealth frigates, corvettes, and destroyers equipped with anti-submarine warfare capabilities, such as Abu Dhabi-class corvettes and FREMM-class frigates. In addition, equipping cruisers, destroyers, and frigates with ballistic missile defense capabilities is increasingly gaining ground. These factors will continue to compel countries to allocate a significant level of their capital expenditures towards the acquisition of naval vessels with anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and ballistic missile defense (BMD) capabilities.



