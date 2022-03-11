London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2022 -- As Triton's research report, the global non-PVC IV bags market, which generated $1630.8 million in 2021, is likely to chart 7.32% of CAGR by the year 2028.



A recent study by Triton Market Research titled 'Global Non-PVC IV Bags Market,' covers the Global Analysis and Forecasts Product (Single Chamber, Multi-Chamber), by Type (Frozen Mixture, Liquid Mixture), by Material (Polypropylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Copolyester Ether, Other Materials), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa).



The report estimates the global non-PVC IV bags market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecasting years 2022-2028, garnering a revenue worth $2681.1 million by 2028.



Parenteral nutrition diminishes the risk of underdevelopment and infection in premature newborns. Its use leads to faster neurological development and minimizes the risk of complications, which improves their chances of survival. Non-PVC bags are used to provide parenteral and enteral nutrition. Thus, the growing demand for parenteral nutrition in infants is majorly driving the non-PVC IV bags market growth.



On the other hand, stringent regulations pertaining to the usage of phthalates, imposed by regulatory authorities such as the FDA, are hindering the market growth process.



The market for non-PVC IV bags is trifurcated into product, type, and material. Based on product, it is divided into single chamber and multi-chamber. Whereas, based on type, it is bifurcated into frozen mixture and liquid mixture. Lastly, based on material, it is segmented into polypropylene, ethylene vinyl acetate, copolyester ether, and other materials.



North America is presently the largest market for non-PVC IV bags in the world, and it is expected to maintain its leading position until the end of the forecasted period. Technologically and economically advanced nations such as the United States and Canada are the major markets here. The ease of access to healthcare in the region and the presence of strong distribution channels are aiding the adoption of non-PVC IV bags in North America. These factors are expected to contribute to the development of the studied market in the upcoming period.

JW Life Science, B Braun Melsungen AG, ICU Medical, Medipharmaplan, Baxter International Inc, Angiplast Pvt Ltd, Otsuka, Pfizer Inc, Kraton Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Shanghai Xin Gen Eco Technologies, Polycine GmbH, Sealed Air, Huaren Pharmaceutical, and Renolit are the well-known players in the non-PVC IV bags market.



