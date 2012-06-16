REPORTRESERVE

The Global Outlook for Next Generation Sequencing: Usage, Platform Drivers & Workflow

This study will explore market analytics:

Adoption projections for users of NGS technology
Technology drivers
Market share by brand of NGS platform
Sources of funding
Primary research application(s)
Unmet current and future NGS technology needs
...and more!
This study will also explore brand analytics:

Brand awareness of NGS instrument brands
Brand comparisons
Purchasing drivers
Satisfaction levels with NGS platform attributes
Willingness to recommend
Most popular NGS provider
...and more!"

