The Global Outlook for Next Generation Sequencing: Usage, Platform Drivers & Workflow

ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Biotechnology Industry
Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2012 -- Mobile commerce is exploding with applications and services driven by emerging technologies, use cases, and business models. M-commerce is quite different from traditional e-commerce as the ecosystem and value chain are more dynamic and are evolving in a different manner than e-commerce as a whole.
This study will explore market analytics:
Adoption projections for users of NGS technology
Technology drivers
Market share by brand of NGS platform
Sources of funding
Primary research application(s)
Unmet current and future NGS technology needs
...and more!
This study will also explore brand analytics:
Brand awareness of NGS instrument brands
Brand comparisons
Purchasing drivers
Satisfaction levels with NGS platform attributes
Willingness to recommend
Most popular NGS provider
...and more!"
for further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-global-outlook-for-next-generation-sequencing-usage-platform-drivers-and-workflow-report-541570