The Global Pandemic and Brexit Pushes the UK's Supply Chain to Breaking Point

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Although life seems to be getting back to normal for many of us, even as the pandemic continues to rumble on, what many people don't realise is that we are currently in the middle of the worst supply chain crisis since the 1970s in the UK. The fault lies fairly squarely at the door of COVID-19, which threw a huge spanner in the works of the fragile and intricately connected global supply chains that are vital to the British economy. However, issues that have been contributed by Brexit certainly haven't made things any easier. Figures now released for July 2021 show that the economy actually came close to stalling over the summer - growth slumped to just 0.1% and the disruption being experienced from shortages of both workers and materials really hit hard. These supply chain issues have affected all sectors, from manufacturing to retail and construction with more shortages and supply delays forecast for the coming months.



DSJ Global is a British supply chain recruitment agency focused on connecting talented people with organisations where they have the potential to make a real difference. The firm was established in 2004 and works to secure business critical talent in end-to-end supply chain across key areas, such as procurement, technical operations and logistics. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options for organisations looking to hire for resilience and innovation and talented individuals ready to take a career-defining next step. A versatile and forward-thinking British supply chain recruitment agency, DSJ Global works with enterprises across the spectrum, including start-ups keen to disrupt the status quo and large organisations seeking talented people to help solve the current challenges they face. With connections at companies across all sectors and a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is well placed to provide peace of mind that the hiring process is in safe hands.



Although DSJ Global is a British supply chain recruitment agency, the firm also has strong links on a global level. The UK team is part of an international workforce that numbers 1,000+ and is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This combination of nationwide and international means that DSJ Global has a reach that extends to key cities across the UK, including London, Manchester and Birmingham, as well as locations around the world. Training is something that the firm doesn't skimp on, especially when it comes to its own people - consultants receive regular sessions and are also provided with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to work with. There are currently many different roles available via DSJ Global including Procurement Lead Packaging and Devices, Supply Chain Director and IT Procurement Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Wood, Director at DSJ Global. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



