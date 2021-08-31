The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Continues to Grow Exponentially

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- Throughout the international health crisis, the worldwide market for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing, which was anticipated to be worth US$ 100 billion in 2020, is expected to grow to US$130.2 billion by 2026. Outsourcing manufacturing processes helps pharmaceutical businesses to focus their limited resources on their key strengths, such as medication development and marketing. Positive trends in the wider pharmaceutical industry, which is driven by development in emerging economies, are expected to support growth in the worldwide market. The market is expected to rise due to the strong demand for medicines and treatments in developing nations, as well as the increased commercialisation of generics and technological advances.



EPM Scientific offers permanent, contract, and multi-hire recruiting alternatives that span the entire breadth of the life sciences industry, from R & D jobs in pharma to commercial careers and clinical operations jobs. The German team, which operates out of Berlin, has an unrivalled grasp of the state of the life sciences industry in Europe, making them the obvious choice of a life sciences recruitment firm to instruct to secure business-critical talent for your organisation. The firm's specialised consulting team is spread across more than 12 international offices which enables them to work in international collaboration to effectively unite talented professionals with world-renowned enterprises. As part of the Phaidon International Group, EPM Scientific is the chosen recruitment partner for hundreds of world-leading organisations across the globe. Through constructing an impressive network of one million industry professionals, EPM Scientific are able to work within a multi-national framework to identify market trends and risk factors that could have a potential effect on the hiring process. The firm has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to its clients and candidates through the implementation of regular training for its consultants to further develop their expertise in line with an ever-changing market.



Presently, there are a plethora of jobs available through EPM Scientific which can provide growth and development. Some of the positions available include: RA Manager, Sales Specialist, International Account Manager – Analytical Instruments, Medical Device – Head of Quality, RA CMC Director, Territory Manager – Hannover, Application Specialist, Laboratory Technician Protein Purification, and Field Application Specialist, to name just a few. So far, 2021 has seen a continuation in the upward trend in life sciences innovation and activity, and is likely to continue to be an exciting year for talented people looking to grow with this evolving sector.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.