The Global Rich Communication Services Market Is Expected to Reach Revenues of $11.7 Billion by 2025

The global Rich Communication Services Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.2 billion in 2020 to USD 11.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2020 to 2025, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™. Major growth drivers for the market include the growing expenditures on digital marketing across verticals.



Advertising campaign application to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Advertising campaigns via digital marketing is the prominent approach adopted by enterprises to attract customers. Sharing rich media contents have enabled end-users to engage greatly with the enterprises to take benefits of the services. Enterprises being the prominent stakeholders for RCS in the market, advertising campaign application is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period.



Enterprise end user to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The enterprises throughout verticals are expected to have a significant dependency on SMS for digital marketing. Deployment of RCS messaging platforms to share media-rich content amongst the end-users is expected to bring growing instances of customer engagements.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



The RCS market in North America is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing investments by vertical for digital marketing. Moreover, the region is mainly driven by a large number of enterprises investing heavily for an advertising campaign to promote their offerings, followed by intense internet penetration within the area. Additionally, telcos in North America are amongst the early adopters of RCS which include AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.



Market Players



Major vendors covered in the RCS market include AT&T (US), Vodafone (Uk), Deutsche Telekom (Germany), Google (US), Verizon (US), Telefonica (Spain), Orange Business (US), China Mobile (China), KDDI (Japan), Slovak Telekom (Slovakia), Telit (UK), SK Telecom (South Korea), Telstra (Australia), LG U+ (South Korea), Celcom (Malaysia), Freedom Mobile (Canada), Rogers (Canada), T-Mobile (US), O2 (UK), Telia Company (Sweden), Magyar Telekom (Hungary), Claro (Brazil), Swisscom (Switzerland), and Reliance Jio (India).



