The Global Small Hydropower Analyzing Industry Research Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Small hydropower gives a higher return on investment due to the low capital investment and operational and maintenance costs. Small hydropower plants are easier to construct as the designs are simpler and hence the costs are lower as well. China is the largest market for small hydropower in the world. The small hydropower market in China is driven by rural electrification programs of the Chinese government. Issues with regulatory bodies are leading to a delay in small hydropower plant approvals and this has become a major challenge for the future development of small hydropower.



Aruvian Research analyzes the global small hydropower industry in its research offering Analyzing the Global Small Hydropower Industry. The report begins with an analysis of the global energy and renewable energy industry. Following an introduction to the basics of hydropower, we analyze the global hydropower industry through industry statistics, power generated from hydropower worldwide, the global capacity of hydropower, industry value and the factors impacting the industry.



An introduction to small hydropower is followed by the analysis of the global small hydropower industry which includes a look at power generated from small hydro, the economics of small hydropower, the types of turbines available for small hydropower, etc. Global installed capacity of small hydropower is also analyzed.



The key markets for small hydropower analyzed in this report includes Brazil, China, Italy, Japan and the United States. Each market is analyzed by power generation statistics from small hydropower, capacity of small hydro in the country, regulatory framework governing the industry, economics of small hydropower, industry challenges, amongst other factors.



An analysis of the major players in the global small hydropower industry completes this comprehensive research on the global small hydropower industry from Aruvian Research.



Hydropower remains the most widely used renewable resource for clean power generation across the globe, due in part to its power generation flexibility, a major advantage it has over other technologies. It helps to maintain grid stability and can overcome shortages during peak power demand or power losses. Hydropower technology also carries the benefit of generating lower Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions than other renewable energy sources. Hydropower is the simplest form of renewable energy with the longest history of use.



The global marine energy industry is at an exciting and critical stage in its development. After a period of intense development, the leading technologies are now moving rapidly to deploy full scale demonstration and early commercial projects. The industry must now focus on the challenge of commercialization.



The ocean energy industry has a number of technologies and concepts. The diversity in the industry is having an unintended impact on the development of the supply chain which could play a significant role in the development of the ocean energy sector and also help in reduction of costs and the commercialization of various concepts.



