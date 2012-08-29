Fast Market Research recommends "The Global Soldier Modernization Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" from ICD-Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- This report shows the leading Soldier Modernization market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global Soldier Modernization market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2011-2021 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Soldier Modernization industry. It provides an overview of key Soldier Modernization companies catering to the Soldier Modernization sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The wars and nation-building activities in Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen and other US and Allied Nations commitments around the world have driven the demand for soldier modernization systems. Soldier Modernization funding is expected to remain stable with robust growth restricted to applications that have direct relevance to counter-insurgency and terror operations.
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Soldier Modernization Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Soldier Modernization market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of 20 leading Soldier Modernization companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyse the activity of key Soldier Modernization companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Rheinmetall Defence Electronics, Samsung Thales, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics, Cassidian, Safran Group, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, SAIC, Elbit Systems, Bren-Tronics, EADS, ABSL Power Solutions, China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO).
