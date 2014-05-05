Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Soldier Modernization Market 2014-2024 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Soldier Modernization market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary

Technological Developments in the global Soldier Modernization include:



Britains new initiative in 2013 to develop man-portable 3G communications base has been successful and might soon be replicated by other armies.

EARS Gunshot Localization System

DARPAs Metabolically Dominant Soldier program to revolutionize soldier modernization

Tactilus electronic sensor system to reduce weight carried by soldiers and increase tactical ability at the same time

Trinity series of portable alternative energy hybrid solutions to power soldier modernization equipment in the future



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Soldier Modernization Market 2014-2024 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:



Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Soldier Modernization sector.

Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Soldier Modernization market including technological trends and key challenges.



Companies Mentioned



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