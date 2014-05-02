Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Soldier Modernization Market 2014-2024 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the Soldier Modernization market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for Soldier Modernization. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.



Summary

The global soldier modernization market valued US$6.7 billion in 2014. The market consists of five soldier modernization categories: lethality, C4ISR, survivability, mobility and sustainability. The value of the market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.54% over the forecast period, to reach a value of US$9.4 billion by 2024.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global Soldier Modernization Market 2014-2024 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:



Gain insight into the Soldier Modernization market with current and forecast market values.

Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global Soldier Modernization market.

Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the Soldier Modernization market.



Companies Mentioned



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