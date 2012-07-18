New Defense research report from ICD-Research is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2012 -- The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Submarine industry. It provides an overview of key Submarine companies catering to the Submarine sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Only a select group of countries possess SIBs, with a small number of countries set to attain this capability during the forecast period. The changes occurring in the submarine market are caused by the evolving global strategic security situation and the change in the balance of power between the countries in the West and countries in the Rest of the World, combined with the budget deficit and the global re-distribution of wealth.
Reasons to Get this Report
"The Global Submarine Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global Submarine market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of 20 leading Submarine companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyse the activity of key Submarine companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global C2/C4ISR Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Aircraft Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Cyber Warfare Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global UAV Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Simulations and Virtual Training Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Armored Vehicles and Counter IED Vehicles Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Rotorcrafts Market 2011-2021 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile
- The Global Military Radar Market 2012-2022 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile