Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2012 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Submarine market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary

The market for submarines in the Western world drastically reduced after the end of the Cold War and those possessing substantial submarine building capability are virtually self sufficient in this regard. Historically, North America and Europe have accounted for an estimated 80% of the global defense expenditure.



Reasons To Buy



The Global Submarine Market 2011-2021 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges allows you to:



- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Submarine sector.

- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Submarine market including technological trends and key challenges.



To view a detailed table of contents for this market report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/83973/the-global-submarine-market-2011-2021-industry-trends-recent-developments-and-challenges-market-profile.html