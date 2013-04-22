Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Submarine Market 2013-2023 market report to its offering

This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global Submarine industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



The Global Submarine Market 2013-2023 offers the reader detailed analysis of the global Submarine market over the next ten years, alongside potential market opportunities to enter the industry, using detailed market size forecasts.



In 2013 the global submarine market is estimated to value US$14.4 billion and is expected to grow to US$21.7 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The market consists of three categories: SSN, SSBN and SSK. The global expenditure on SSNs is expected to account for a major share of approximately 41% during the forecast period. The remaining expenditure is accounted for by SSBN and SSK with shares of 33% and 26% respectively.



The Global Submarine Market 2013-2023 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2013 to 2023, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



The report provides detailed analysis of the market for submarines during 2013-2023, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



Navantia, Fincantieri, DCNS, Kockums, BAE Systems, Mazagon Docks, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering, PO Sevmash, Huntington Ingalls Industries, General Dynamics Electric Boat Limited, Admiralty Shipyards, ThyssenkKrupp Marine Systems, ASC, Golcuk Naval Shipyard, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Shipbuilding Corporation, SaaB, Thales, Lockheed Martin



A significant number of countries such as the US, the UK, Germany, France, and India are currently in the process of replacing their existing fleet of submarines. Most of these submarines are being retired as they have reached the end of their operational cycle. Additionally, Soviet era submarines currently in use by countries such as Russia, India, and China need to be replaced. The demand for modern submarines creates a lucrative opportunity for suppliers across the world.



The market for submarines in the Western world drastically reduced after the end of the Cold War and those possessing substantial submarine building capabilities are virtually self-sufficient in this regard. However BRIC countries and the developing economies of Southeast Asia are becoming financially able to fund a cost consuming submarine capability. China, with its anti-access strategy and its claim to the South China Sea, and North Korea, with its belligerent attitude, have triggered the demand for submarines in the Far East. Regional rivalries among countries such as India and Pakistan, and Greece and Turkey, and the push for general modernization are seen as drivers for the submarine market worldwide.



The global submarine industry requires skilled labor to design submarines and provide maintenance and upgrades throughout its operational life. However, budget cuts have led to a shortage of skilled professionals such as reactor engineers and scientists, causing a resource crunch within the industry. The UK's submarine industry is currently facing a 14% shortage of civilian safety experts and a 7% shortage of submarine reactor engineers, largely due to a lack of defense budget allocation.



A submarine that draws power by onboard nuclear reactors has a nearly boundless range and advanced maneuverability. The submarine can be positioned in distant waters across the globe with no need to surface except for crew provisions every three months or so. Therefore, the innovation of the nuclear reactor is serving at least six international navies: the US, Russia, the UK, France, China, and India, all of which possess nuclear submarines.



The decreased demand for submarines in the West and the increasing number of technologically advanced sub-systems included in these vessels means that no single industry would be able to develop and sustain a submarine manufacturing base. This has gradually resulted in consolidation in the industry. There is also increasing collaboration on joint development and production activities amongst firms. For example American firms Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding and General Dynamics Electric Boat jointly produce the Virginia-class submarines.



