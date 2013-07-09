Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global Submarine Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the Submarine market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary

Technological Developments in the global Submarine include:



Air Independent Propulsion system (AIP) is a technology that allows a submarine to stay submerged under water for longer period of time



Reasons To Buy

"The Global Submarine Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the Submarine sector.

- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global Submarine market including technological trends and key challenges.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/116797/the-global-submarine-market-2013-2023-industry-trends-recent-developments-and-challenges-market-profile.html