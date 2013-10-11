Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile



This report shows the leading UAV market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global UAV market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.



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Summary



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the UAV market. It provides an overview of key UAV companies catering to the UAV sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.



The UAV market is relatively new when compared to other conventional weapon systems. However, it has developed considerably in the last decade, partly because of the demand fueled by its usefulness in the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns.



ReasonsToBuy



"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global UAV market.

- Provides detailed company profiles of leading UAV companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.

- Analyse the activity of key UAV companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

2.1 Competitive Landscape Overview

2.1.1 Israel Aerospace Industries: overview

2.1.2 Israel Aerospace Industries: products and services

2.1.3 Israel Aerospace Industries: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.4 Israel Aerospace Industries: alliances

2.1.5 Israel Aerospace Industries: recent contract awards

2.1.6 Israel Aerospace Industries: financial analysis

2.1.7 EMT Ingenieurgesellschaft: overview

2.1.8 EMT Ingenieurgesellschaft: products and services

2.1.9 EMT Ingenieurgesellschaft: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.10 EMT Ingenieurgesellschaft: alliances

2.1.11 Selex ES: overview

2.1.12 Selex ES: products and services

2.1.13 Selex ES: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.14 Selex ES: alliances

2.1.15 Selex ES: recent contract awards

2.1.16 Alenia Aermacchi: overview

2.1.17 Alenia Aermacchi: products and services

2.1.18 Alenia Aermacchi: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.19 Alenia Aermacchi: alliances

2.1.20 AAI Corporation: overview

2.1.21 AAI Corporation: products and services

2.1.22 AAI Corporation: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.23 AAI Corporation: alliances

2.1.24 AAI Corporation: recent contract awards

2.1.25 Sagem: overview

2.1.26 Sagem: products and services

2.1.27 Sagem: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.28 Sagem: alliances

2.1.29 Sagem: recent contract awards

2.1.30 BlueBird Aero Systems: overview

2.1.31 BlueBird Aero Systems: products and services

2.1.32 BlueBird Aero Systems: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.33 BlueBird Aero Systems: alliances

2.1.34 BlueBird Aero Systems: recent contract awards

2.1.35 Singapore Technologies Aerospace: overview

2.1.36 Singapore Technologies Aerospace: products and services

2.1.37 Singapore Technologies Aerospace: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.38 Singapore Technologies Aerospace: alliances

2.1.39 Singapore Technologies Aerospace: recent contract awards

2.1.40 Cassidian: overview

2.1.41 Cassidian: products and services

2.1.42 Cassidian: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.43 Cassidian: alliances

2.1.44 Cassidian: recent contract awards

2.1.45 Boeing: overview

2.1.46 Boeing: products and services

2.1.47 Boeing: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.48 Boeing: alliances

2.1.49 Boeing: recent contract awards

2.1.50 Boeing: financial analysis

2.1.51 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.: overview

2.1.52 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.: products and services

2.1.53 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.54 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.: alliances

2.1.55 General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.: recent contract awards

2.1.56 AeroVironment: overview

2.1.57 AeroVironment: products and services

2.1.58 AeroVironment: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.59 AeroVironment: recent contract awards

2.1.60 AeroVironment: financial analysis

2.1.61 Aeronautics Ltd.: overview

2.1.62 Aeronautics Ltd.: products and services

2.1.63 Aeronautics Ltd.: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.64 Aeronautics Ltd.: alliances

2.1.65 Aeronautics Ltd.: recent contract awards

2.1.66 Elbit Systems Ltd.: overview

2.1.67 Elbit Systems Ltd.: products and services

2.1.68 Elbit Systems Ltd.: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.69 Elbit Systems Ltd.: alliances

2.1.70 Elbit Systems Ltd.: recent contract awards

2.1.71 Elbit Systems Ltd.: financial analysis

2.1.72 Northrop Grumman Corporation: overview

2.1.73 Northrop Grumman Corporation: products and services

2.1.74 Northrop Grumman Corporation: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.75 Northrop Grumman Corporation: alliances

2.1.76 Northrop Grumman Corporation: recent contract awards

2.1.77 Northrop Grumman: financial analysis

2.1.78 Dassault Aviation SA: overview

2.1.79 Dassault Aviation SA: products and services

2.1.80 Dassault Aviation SA: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.81 Dassault Aviation SA: alliances

2.1.82 Dassault Aviation SA: recent contract awards

2.1.83 Dassault Aviation SA: financial analysis

2.1.84 Denel Dynamics: overview

2.1.85 Denel Dynamics: products and services

2.1.86 Denel Dynamics: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.87 Denel Dynamics: alliances

2.1.88 Denel Dynamics: recent contract awards

2.1.89 Korea Aerospace Industries: overview

2.1.90 Korea Aerospace Industries: products and services

2.1.91 Korea Aerospace Industries: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.92 Korea Aerospace Industries: recent contract awards

2.1.93 BAE Systems: overview

2.1.94 BAE Systems: products and services

2.1.95 BAE Systems: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.96 BAE Systems: alliances

2.1.97 BAE Systems: recent contract awards

2.1.98 BAE Systems: financial analysis

2.1.99 Saab: overview

2.1.100 Saab: products and services

2.1.101 Saab: recent announcements and strategic initiatives

2.1.102 Saab: alliances

2.1.103 Saab: recent contract awards

2.1.104 Saab: financial analysis

3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 Contact us

3.3 About SDI

3.4 Disclaimer



Table 1: Competitive Landscape - Major UAVs Manufacturers Worldwide and their Capabilities

Table 2: Israel Aerospace Industries: Alliances

Table 3: Israel Aerospace Industries: Recent Contract Awards

Table 4: EMT Ingenieurgesellschaft: Alliances

Table 5: Selex ES: Alliances

Table 6: Selex ES: Recent Contract Awards

Table 7: Alenia Aermacchi: Alliances

Table 8: AAI Corporation: Alliances

Table 9: AAI Corporation: Recent Contract Awards

Table 10: Sagem: Alliances

Table 11: Sagem: Recent Contract Awards

Table 12: BlueBird Aero Systems: Alliances

Table 13: BlueBird Aero Systems: Recent Contract Awards

Table 14: Singapore Technologies Aerospace: Alliances

Table 15: Singapore Technologies Aerospace: Recent Contract Awards

Table 16: Cassidian: Alliances

Table 17: Cassidian: Recent Contract Awards

Table 18: Boeing: Alliances

Table 19: Boeing: Recent Contract Awards

Table 20: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.: Alliances

Table 21: General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.: Recent Contract Awards

Table 22: AeroVironment: Recent Contract Awards

Table 23: Aeronautics Ltd.: Alliances

Table 24: Aeronautics Ltd.: Recent Contract Awards

Table 25: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Alliances

Table 26: Elbit Systems Ltd.: Recent Contract Awards

Table 27: Northrop Grumman Corporation: Alliances

Table 28: Northrop Grumman Corporation: Recent Contract Awards

Table 29: Dassault Aviation SA: Alliances

Table 30: Dassault Aviation SA: Recent Contract Awards

Table 31: Denel Dynamics: Alliances

Table 32: Denel Dynamics: Recent Contract Awards

Table 33: Korea Aerospace Industries: Recent Contract Awards

Table 34: BAE Systems: Alliances

Table 35: BAE Systems: Recent Contract Awards

Table 36: Saab: Alliances

Table 37: Saab: Recent Contract Awards



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Figure 1: Israel Aerospace Industries - Revenue Trend Analysis (US$ Billion), 2008-2012

Figure 2: Israel Aerospace Industries - Operating Profit Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2008-2012

Figure 3: Israel Aerospace Industries - Net Profit Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2008-2012

Figure 4: Boeing - Revenue Trend Analysis (US$ Billion), 2008-2012

Figure 5: Boeing - Operating Profit Trend Analysis (US$ Billion), 2008-2012

Figure 6: Boeing - Net Profit Trend Analysis (US$ Billion), FY2008-2012

Figure 7: AeroVironment - Revenue Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2008-2012

Figure 8: AeroVironment - Net Profit Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2008-2012

Figure 9: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Revenue Trend Analysis (US$ Million), FY2008-2012

Figure 10: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Operating income Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2008-2012

Figure 11: Elbit Systems Ltd. - Net income Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2008-2012

Figure 12: Northrop Grumman - Revenue Trend Analysis (US$ Billion), 2008-2012

Figure 13: Northrop Grumman - Operating Profit (US$ Million), 2008-2012

Figure 14: Northrop Grumman - Net Profit Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2008-2012

Figure 15: Dassault Aviation SA - Revenue Trend Analysis (EUR Million), 2008-2012

Figure 16: Dassault Aviation SA - Operating Profit Trend Analysis (EUR Million), 2008-2012

Figure 17: Dassault Aviation SA - Net Profit Trend Analysis (EUR Million), 2008-2012

Figure 18: BAE Systems - Revenue Trend Analysis (GBP Billion), 2008-2012

Figure 19: BAE Systems - Operating Profit (GBP Million), 2008-2012

Figure 20: BAE Systems - Net Profit Trend Analysis (GBP Million), 2008-2012

Figure 21: Saab - Revenue Trend Analysis (SEK Billion), 2008-2012

Figure 22: Saab - Operating Profit Trend Analysis (SEK Million), 2008-2012

Figure 23: Saab - Net Profit Trend Analysis (SEK Million), 2008-2012



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Synopsis

Timetrics 'Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



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This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the industrial construction industry in Canada. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the industrial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Industrial Construction in Canada to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the industrial construction industry in Canada. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Canadian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



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- Overview of the industrial construction industry in Canada.

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Reasons To Buy



- This report provides you with valuable data for the industrial construction industry in Canada.

- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.

- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.



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