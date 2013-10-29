New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- This report shows the leading UAV market segments in various regions across the world. Details of top companies active across the global UAV market are provided, together with market size and forecast 2013-2023 for the main players across those areas.
Summary
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the UAV market. It provides an overview of key UAV companies catering to the UAV sector, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
The UAV market is relatively new when compared to other conventional weapon systems. However, it has developed considerably in the last decade, partly because of the demand fueled by its usefulness in the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Gain insight into the competitive landscape of the global UAV market.
- Provides detailed company profiles of leading UAV companies and related systems manufacturing companies across the world.
- Analyse the activity of key UAV companies, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives, and a brief financial analysis.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), EMT Ingenieurgesellschaft, Selex ES, Alenia Aermacchi, AAI Corporation, Sagem, BlueBird Aero Systems, Singapore Technologies Aerospace, Cassidian, Boeing, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, AeroVironment, Aeronautics Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Dassault Aviation SA, Denel Dynamics, Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), BAE Systems, Saab
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