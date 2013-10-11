Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the UAV market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.



Summary

Technological Developments in the global UAV include:



- Solar-powered UAVs progress towards enhanced endurance.

- Enhancement of survivability key in ensuring mission effectiveness.

- Shifting roles of UAVs propelled by advanced technology.

- Need for cohesion to drive innovation in universal control systems.

- Laser-powered UAVs offer unlimited endurance with no need to land.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the UAV sector.

- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global UAV market including technological trends and key challenges.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143797/the-global-uav-market-2013-2023-industry-trends-recent-developments-and-challenges-market-profile.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###