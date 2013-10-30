Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- This report offers readers insights into technological developments in the UAV market, as well as detailed analysis of the changing preferences of military forces around the world. It also identifies the current trends in the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.
Summary
Technological Developments in the global UAV include:
- Solar-powered UAVs progress towards enhanced endurance.
- Enhancement of survivability key in ensuring mission effectiveness.
- Shifting roles of UAVs propelled by advanced technology.
- Need for cohesion to drive innovation in universal control systems.
- Laser-powered UAVs offer unlimited endurance with no need to land.
Reasons to Get This Report
"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile" allows you to:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Perform an extensive analysis on the emerging technological and market trends in the UAV sector.
- Gain insight into the latest developments in the global UAV market including technological trends and key challenges.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Defense research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Global UAV Payload Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Counter IED Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Submarine Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military Radar Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Cybersecurity Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Naval Vessels and Surface Combatants Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military IT, Data and Computing Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military Rotorcraft Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market 2013-2023 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile
- The Global Military Satellites Market 2012-2022 - Industry Trends, Recent Developments and Challenges: Market Profile