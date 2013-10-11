Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides information on major programs planned in the global UAV market. It provides details on top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.



Summary

This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of UAV. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country/companies supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the major UAV programs that are expected in the forecast period.

- Gain insight into the information regarding the quantity procured for the market, country/ company supplying the equipment and the total contract value.



Companies Mentioned



NA



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/143801/the-global-uav-market-2013-2023-major-programs-market-profile.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###