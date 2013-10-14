Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile



This report provides information on major programs planned in the global UAV market. It provides details on top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.



To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-uav-market-2013-2023-major-programs-market-profile



Summary



This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of UAV. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country/companies supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.



ReasonsToBuy



"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the major UAV programs that are expected in the forecast period.

- Gain insight into the information regarding the quantity procured for the market, country/ company supplying the equipment and the total contract value.



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Table of Content



1 Introduction

1.1 What is this Report About?

1.2 Definitions

1.3 Summary Methodology

1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence

2 Major UAV Programs

2.1 High Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (HALE UAVs)

2.1.1 Global Hawk - US

2.1.2 BAMS MQ-4C Triton - US

2.1.3 Zephyr - US

2.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)

2.2.1 Taranis - UK

2.2.2 nEUROn - Europe

2.2.3 Unmanned Combat Air System Demonstration (UCAS-D) - US

2.2.4 Predator C Avenger - US

2.3 Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (MALE UAVs)

2.3.1 Heron TP (Eitan) - Israel

2.3.2 Rustom H - India

2.4 Mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (MUAVs)

2.4.1 RQ-11 Raven - US

2.4.2 RQ-20A Puma - US

2.4.3 Skylark II - Israel

2.5 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (TUAVs)

2.5.1 RQ-7B Shadow 200 - US

2.5.2 Watchkeeper WK450 - UK

2.5.3 Scan Eagle - US

2.6 Vertical Take-Off and Landing UAVs

2.6.1 Fire Scout - US

2.6.2 Camcopter S-100 - Germany



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3 Appendix

3.1 Methodology

3.2 Contact us

3.3 About SDI

3.4 Disclaimer



Table 1: Program Details - Global Hawk UAV

Table 2: Program Details - BAMS

Table 3: Program Details - Zephyr

Table 4: Program Details - Taranis UCAV

Table 5: Program Details - Neuron UCAV

Table 6: Program Details - UCAS-D

Table 7: Program Details - Neuron UCAV

Table 8: Program Details - Heron UAV

Table 9: Program Details - Rustom Reaper

Table 10: Program Details - RQ-11 Raven

Table 11: Program Details - RQ-11 Raven

Table 12: Program Details - Skylark II

Table 13: Program Details - RQ-7 Shadow 200

Table 14: Program Details - Hermes 450

Table 15: Program Details - Scan Eagle

Table 16: Program Details - Fire Scout

Table 17: Program Details - S-100



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