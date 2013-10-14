MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile
This report provides information on major programs planned in the global UAV market. It provides details on top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
To check out the complete table of contents, visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/the-global-uav-market-2013-2023-major-programs-market-profile
Summary
This report discusses the various programmes conducted by key players in the market, by dividing them into the main types of UAV. The report offers detailed information regarding quantity procured, country/companies supplying the equipment, delivery period and total contract value.
ReasonsToBuy
"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Major Programs: Market Profile" allows you to:
- Understand the major UAV programs that are expected in the forecast period.
- Gain insight into the information regarding the quantity procured for the market, country/ company supplying the equipment and the total contract value.
Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/176483
Table of Content
1 Introduction
1.1 What is this Report About?
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Summary Methodology
1.4 About Strategic Defence Intelligence
2 Major UAV Programs
2.1 High Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (HALE UAVs)
2.1.1 Global Hawk - US
2.1.2 BAMS MQ-4C Triton - US
2.1.3 Zephyr - US
2.2 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs)
2.2.1 Taranis - UK
2.2.2 nEUROn - Europe
2.2.3 Unmanned Combat Air System Demonstration (UCAS-D) - US
2.2.4 Predator C Avenger - US
2.3 Medium Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (MALE UAVs)
2.3.1 Heron TP (Eitan) - Israel
2.3.2 Rustom H - India
2.4 Mini Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (MUAVs)
2.4.1 RQ-11 Raven - US
2.4.2 RQ-20A Puma - US
2.4.3 Skylark II - Israel
2.5 Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (TUAVs)
2.5.1 RQ-7B Shadow 200 - US
2.5.2 Watchkeeper WK450 - UK
2.5.3 Scan Eagle - US
2.6 Vertical Take-Off and Landing UAVs
2.6.1 Fire Scout - US
2.6.2 Camcopter S-100 - Germany
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3 Appendix
3.1 Methodology
3.2 Contact us
3.3 About SDI
3.4 Disclaimer
Table 1: Program Details - Global Hawk UAV
Table 2: Program Details - BAMS
Table 3: Program Details - Zephyr
Table 4: Program Details - Taranis UCAV
Table 5: Program Details - Neuron UCAV
Table 6: Program Details - UCAS-D
Table 7: Program Details - Neuron UCAV
Table 8: Program Details - Heron UAV
Table 9: Program Details - Rustom Reaper
Table 10: Program Details - RQ-11 Raven
Table 11: Program Details - RQ-11 Raven
Table 12: Program Details - Skylark II
Table 13: Program Details - RQ-7 Shadow 200
Table 14: Program Details - Hermes 450
Table 15: Program Details - Scan Eagle
Table 16: Program Details - Fire Scout
Table 17: Program Details - S-100
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