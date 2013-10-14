Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides readers with a comprehensive analysis of the UAV market through 2013-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for UAV. It also provides an insight on the spending pattern and modernization pattern in different regions around the world.



Summary

UAVs are the next generation of aerial platforms being deployed by defense ministries around the world, demand for which has been fuelled by the successful deployment of these systems in combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.



ReasonsToBuy

"The Global UAV Market 2013-2023 - Market Size and Drivers: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Gain insight into the UAV market with current and forecast market values.

- Understand the key drivers and attractiveness parameters of the global UAV market.

- Understand the various factors impacting the growth of the UAV market.



Companies Mentioned



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