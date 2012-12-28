Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Researchmoz.us announces that a new market research report is available in its catalogue. This report is the result of SDI's extensive market and company research covering the global UAV payload industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.



Introduction and Landscape

The global UAV payload market is expected to value US$43.7 billion by the end of 2012, which is estimated to increase to US$68.6 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Market demand is anticipated to be driven by increased UAV procurement by several countries across the world and continuous requirement formulations in areas such as persistent surveillance, suppression/destruction of enemy air defense (SEAD/DEAD), communications relays and combat search and rescue (CSAR). Another major factor which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period is the increasing incorporation of UAVs in civilian applications such as Homeland Security, disaster management and border surveillance.



The Global UAV Payload Market 2012-2022 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2012 to 2022, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



The report provides detailed analysis of the market for UAV payload during 2012-2022, including the factors that influence why countries are investing or cutting defense expenditure. It provides detailed expectations of growth rates and projected total expenditure.



Northrop Grumman, Rheinmetall, FLIR Systems, AeroVironment, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Denel Dynamics, L 3 WESCAM, Thales, Lockheed Martin, SAAB, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, AAI Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries



A low number of countries, including the US, UK, and Israel, are currently using armed drones. The US used combat UAVs with munitions in numerous missions in Afghanistan to strike suspected terrorists and insurgents. The country has recently doubled its fleet of Reaper combat UAVs in Afghanistan. The UK also performs strike missions with its UAVs in Afghanistan. However, numerous countries are undertaking strategies to equip their fleets with combat UAVs in the future, which is expected to bolster the demand for weaponry payloads.



Key Market Issues

The Europe and North America account for an estimated 80% of global defense spending. These countries were, however, among the hardest hit by the global financial crisis. This has led to austerity measures being introduced by national governments, which in turn have resulted in reduced defense budgets and the cancellation and indefinite delay of various UAV and associated payload projects. All these factors have had a detrimental effect on the growth of the UAV payload industry.



The overall industry consists of approximately 36 companies dominated by a few large firms. The new entrants and smaller firms are encountered with substantially high barriers to secure a considerable share of the market. For example, in the UAV and payload industry of the US, a major share of more than half of the total market revenue is shared by the top four companies.



