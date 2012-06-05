The Global Wealth Market in 2012 - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- After a sharp decline in 2008 and a smaller drop in 2011, the global wealth market is expected to recover in 2014-15 once the global economy picks up. Yet growth will not be even and there is a clear divide between the mature and emerging markets, with emerging markets set to show double digit growth - a trend which is set to bring about a change in the established order of country wealth markets.
Scope
- Understand the dynamics between the world's regional wealth markets and how this is set to change by 2015.
- Find out which countries count among the world's wealth hot spots - or not - based on Datamonitor's analysis of over 55 markets.
- Discover how the world's largest three wealth managers have fared against the performance of the overall market.
- Learn about the typical millionaire, his key demographics, how he invests his liquid assets based on Datamonitor's Global Wealth Managers Survey.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
North America's status as the largest wealth market is not threatened by the exponential growth of the emerging markets. While the poor performances of Japan and Western Europe will cause them to be overtaken by Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), which will become the second largest regional market by 2015.
The top 10 country wealth markets will change in 2012, with Brazil and India entering and Spain and Taiwan exiting. Taiwan is in fact growing faster than many other mature markets, but is still set to exit the top 10, largely due to the explosive growth of India and Brazil and the country's relatively small size.
Males account for the majority of HNW individuals in all regions, with a stronger lack of balance in the Middle East and near-parity in North America. Middle East and Asia Pacific HNW individuals are generally younger than their counterparts in Western Europe and North America. Entrepreneurship is the most common source of wealth worldwide.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What is the future growth outlook for the global affluent population?
- Which are the largest wealth markets and how will this change by 2015?
- Which country markets within each region are growing most quickly?
- Who are the three largest wealth managers and how their fortunes are faring compared to the overall market?
- What are the key demographics of the typical HNW individual and how do these investors tend to allocate their liquid wealth?
