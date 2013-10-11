The Glomerulonephritis Kidney Disease Diet Which Gets Results

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Glomerulonephritis is a form of kidney disease which has destroyed the lives of many people in the United Kingdom, United States, China and worldwide. What is this dialysis causing disease, which now has an effective healthy Kidney Disease Diet that can stop and reverse it.



Glomerulonephritis is also known as glomerular nephritis (GN) or glomerular disease. It is a disease of the kidneys, which is accompanied by inflammation of the glomeruli. The Glomeruli are very small blood vessels in the kidneys that act as tiny filters. There are around one million glomeruli in each kidney. That’s 2 million in two healthy kidneys. The disease damages the kidneys' ability to remove waste, toxins and excess fluids from the body. GN can be acute, meaning there is a sudden attack of inflammation, or chronic (long-term and coming on gradually).



For The First Time Ever Here is a Glomerulonephritis Kidney Disease Diet and Program That Helps Stop This Disease



Healthy Kidney Publishing’s new alternative treatment diet for Glomerulonephritis kidney disease is named “The No Dialysis Needed All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program. Healthy Kidney Publishing is now offering a package for this healing program that include a diet plan treatment and books, such as The Definitive Guide To Protein Content of Foods, The Definitive Guide To Potassium Content of Foods, and The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program Glomerulonephritis Diet Plan. It also includes unlimited email supports for 60 days. That’s two full months were customers can contact Healthy Kidney Publishing anytime and ask any questions.



Healthy Kidney Publishing’s Glomerulonephritis kidney disease diet program has impressed many medical professional within the health care community. Even medical doctors have endorsed this new diet program from Healthy Kidney Publishing ….



Dr. John Ree, a M.D. from the USA, said “I’ve been impressed by how well researched this program is. This 100% all natural kidney restoration diet program for Glomerulonephritis takes into account all areas of kidney disease and provides people with many treatment options and lots of information to help the kidneys improve kidney function. This program definitely gets my thumbs up.”



The current treatments for Glomerulonephritis are not plentiful or very helpful. The main treatment solutions for this disease are medications which may do nothing or slow the disease. But eventually dialysis is needed to survive and if eligible a kidney transplant. But a kidney transplant as a treatment for Glomerulonephritis is not a permanent solution as there is a big chance of the immune system rejecting the new kidney. The medication to prevent rejection also puts people at a higher chance of cancer and diabetes.



However, with this new diet book on the market, it is now possible for Glomerulonephritis patients to heal their disease with a healthy kidney disease diet. The kidney disease diet is a revolutionary addition to the treatment options that are available.



It is entirely possible for a patient with stage 2, 3, 4 Glomerulonephritis to avoid getting on a dialysis if they adhere to this program. The patient will have to just switch to a modified diet program. The diet should be followed according to guidelines in the program.



The Glomerulonephritis kidney disease diet featured on www.healkidneydisease.com is specifically targeted towards healing, reversing and stopping kidney disease.



About The Glomerulonephritis Kidney Diet

The Glomerulonephritis kidney diet is a new and world chaning program that can be seen at http://www.healkidneydisease.com. The author is an expert who has experienced the disease at all stages from glomerulonephritis. He developed the program and it has been tested by numerous patients with various stages , with outstanding result.



Learn more about how to improve kidney disease with a Free presentation which reveals over 7 ways to better kidney health and avoid dialysis, so visit ..

http://www.healkidneydisease.com



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Healthy Kidney Publishing

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Paramus, NJ 07652

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