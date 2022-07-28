"The Gold Fever Way": Paving the Way for Ethically Sourced Hair Within the Haircare Industry

Wan Chai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2022 -- Just as the world was finally starting to breathe a sigh of relief at the easing of the pandemic, the situation in Ukraine flared up, bringing with it an unsettling new wave of deaths, sadness and anger. The CEO of Gold Fever believes that nature has given us the necessary resources to coexist on this planet all together - there is enough space and food for everyone and yet greed drives us to destroy each other. That makes me angry. Perhaps it makes you angry too.



However, while world events continue, on a micro level we all have a choice about how we behave on a daily basis. The CEO has chosen to make a positive contribution to this disorderly world by injecting beauty, confidence and happiness wherever they can. Gold Fever's tools are the products and services that the CEO has created for an industry that has grown immensely ever since the CEO's father, David Gold, established the hair extensions business, Great Lengths, back in the early '90's.



The hair extensions market in 2022



Hair extensions have become an enormous industry today and this incredible growth has inevitably led to a focus on profits. China has become the largest producer of hair extensions in the world, responsible for 80% of the world's total production. The majority of the hair used for the production of these hair extensions comes from India's 'brushed hair' market. Brushed hair refers to fallen hair from the hundreds of millions of women in India who brush their hair every day. The fallen hair that is trapped in their brushes is collected by hair collectors and sold to many Chinese hair companies.



Questionable ethics



While India is the only true source of ethically obtained human hair, the process this hair undergoes outside of India raises many red flags. Trucks are loaded up with brushed hair, which is then smuggled across the Indian borders into China in order to avoid paying taxes on it. Not only that, but the trucks are usually packed with children whose job is to open up the gunny bags and start separating hair according to length, getting it ready to be received by many Chinese hair factories for the production of their hair extensions. You can read more about this ever-growing problem here [insert article link]. In recent years, the Russian hair market has also boomed, but there is little information on how ethical and sustainable these products are and transparency is minimal.



Working with ethical hair companies



India is the only country in the world that has a long-standing tradition of donating hair to the temples as an act of faith; never for money. This hair is donated freely and willingly by devotees to the temples, who in turn sell this hair (which otherwise would have no use at all) by auctioning it to the few ethical hair companies that exist. The great thing about this practice is that the sale proceeds are reinvested into Indian communities, funding hospitals, schools and other charitable purposes.



The pure profit motive



There is no such religious tradition in China, Russia, or anywhere else for that matter, but because the hair industry is so big and profitable, hundreds of hair companies worldwide have jumped on the bandwagon with the sole objective of making profit. Hair collectors in Russia and China travel throughout poverty-stricken villages and offer young girls and women little money in exchange for their hair, which is then transformed into hair extensions, destined for western markets. This is where consumer buying power becomes so key - buying from unethical companies sustains them. Choosing to ask questions about the provenance of hair can force companies to change their practices and become more ethical. You have the power to make change simply through buying choices.



Gold Fever - ethical, sustainable, and transparent



With Gold Fever, The CEO is exceptionally proud to be doing something in a way that truly sets Gold Fever apart from the mainstream competition. Our mission is to tick all the boxes when it comes to ethics, sustainability, traceability, unparalleled quality, affordability, respect and empathy for people and our planet. Our process is designed to be a win-win for everyone, starting from the Indian devotees who happily donate their hair to the temples, who in turn use the proceeds for numerous charitable purposes. Our standards positively impact the many families we employ in our Indian facilities, all the way down to the women who wear our hair extensions as an empowering and confidence-boosting, ethical and sustainable product.



Gold Fever is driven by the strong beliefs in the moral and ethical values upon which our company's foundations are built. We only deal with the finest, most ethical Indian hair (click here to see our certification) and Gold Fever's production facilities are located in India itself, providing many Indian families with a dignified job that brings them happiness and wellbeing. This is Gold Fever's commitment to ethics, values and quality in a world that could definitely do with a lot more love, care and respect towards one another.



About Gold Fever

Gold Fever is quickly becoming the new market leader in luxury hair extensions. With exclusive formulas, a unique knowledge of processing hair and their Avant-garde technology, they offer the best extensions you can find in today's global market. Using only the finest Indian hair, 100% ethically sourced and traceable, their team personally oversees every stage of the buying, processing and treatment process to ensure the only the highest quality product is produced and sold to their clientele.