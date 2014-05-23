The Gold Harvest Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Fund Their Debut Release "The Gold Harvest Almanack"

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Gold Harvest Almanack will be the band's first release. It will contain 5 EPs, which are mini albums typically 4-5 songs in length, and 4 full length albums for a total of 70 songs that will make up their boxset.



All the songs are written, arranged, and half of them have been recorded already. The goal is to have everything recorded, mixed, and mastered by the end of June so that the band can send all the music off to be pressed on to CDs and a special edition double vinyl album containing their favorite songs from The Gold Harvest Almanack as well.



The Gold Harvest has been working on this project for some time now. They have been practicing and recording their songs since last summer and have successfully recorded 6 out of 9 volumes in their project. They still have a few songs to record and as of today, they can say that they’re halfway there, but they're on a schedule and determined to complete this project.



The funds they hope to raise are not for studio costs, recording costs or any of those typical music production costs. The box itself is handmade, so they need to purchase raw materials. They also need to cover the costs of printing album covers and the CDs themselves.



This project will only be funded if at least $10,000 is pledged by Sat, Jun 14 2014 8:13 AM +05:30.



Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1hdGwhQ